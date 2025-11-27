Lehkonen recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Lehkonen was one of three Colorado players who posted multi-point performances in this win, with Nathan MacKinnon (goal, assist) and Martin Necas (two assists) being the others. Lehkonen also snapped a four-game goal drought with his tally, a snap shot at the 16:15 mark of the third period. The 30-year-old winger, who will continue to be a productive player as long as he skates alongside MacKinnon and Necas in the first line, has 10 points (five goals, five helpers) in 11 games this month.