Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild. He added two hits and two penalty minutes to his line.

Lehkonen put the Avalanche on top just 42 seconds into the game, potting his 11th goal of the season. After just one point in the first six games back from a lengthy absence due to injury, his offensive production ramped up dramatically with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) over the last 12 games. Playing on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen will do that for a player.