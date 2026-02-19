default-cbs-image
Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal in Finland's 3-2 overtime win over Switzerland in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Avalanche forward stepped up right when the Finnish team needed him the most, and he came through at the 3:23 mark of overtime to give the Suomi squad a spot in the semifinals. Lehkonen should be one of Finland's most dangerous offensive weapons in the Olympic semifinals against Canada on Friday.

