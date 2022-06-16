Lehkonen scored a power-play goal, doled out four hits, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Lehkonen restored a two-goal lead for the Avalanche late in the first period. In his last five games, the Finnish winger has three goals and four assists as he continues to get involved on offense. He's up to seven tallies, five helpers, 34 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-5 rating through 15 playoff contests, and he should continue to function as a top-six winger even if he's listed on the third line as he was for Wednesday's game.