Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Kings in Game 1.

Lehkonen opened the scoring at 15:29 of the second period to break the deadlock in a tightly-defended game. The winger opened the postseason on the first line, but the Avalanche could mix and match around the top six at times. Lehkonen is no stranger to the playoffs, having won the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Avalanche. This is eighth year in the postseason -- over his first seven playoff runs, he earned 26 goals and 21 assists in 78 contests.