Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lehkonen potted a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Boston.

Lehkonen opened the scoring at the 1:30 mark of the second period, with assists going to Juuso Parssinen and Casey Mittelstadt. The 29-year-old Lehkonen has notched 19 goals and 27 points through 38 appearances this season.

More News