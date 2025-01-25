Lehkonen potted a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Boston.
Lehkonen opened the scoring at the 1:30 mark of the second period, with assists going to Juuso Parssinen and Casey Mittelstadt. The 29-year-old Lehkonen has notched 19 goals and 27 points through 38 appearances this season.
