Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Lehkonen snapped a three-game point drought with his tally in the third period. The winger has been a little streaky early in 2023-24 -- he'd earned six points during a three-game streak prior to his slump. Lehkonen is up to three goals, four helpers, 32 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating over nine contests.