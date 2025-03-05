Lehkonen scored two goals on five shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Lehkonen has five goals and two assists over his last seven contests. The winger opened the scoring at 6:36 of the second period and also put away one of the Avalanche's two empty-netters. Lehkonen is now at 26 goals, 11 assists, 113 shots on net and a plus-26 rating through 50 appearances. He should get to the 40-point mark for the second time in his career, and his personal-best total of 51 from 2022-23 is within range if he stays healthy.