Lehkonen scored two goals and took five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Lehkonen found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 21, and this was the first time he scored two goals in a single game since Nov. 2. The 30-year-old winger should see plenty of opportunities to produce as long as he continues to skate in the same line as Nathan MacKinnon, and he remains productive with 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 55 contests so far.