Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Lehkonen extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists). His tally got the Avalanche back within a goal, but they couldn't catch up. The Finn has four tallies, six helpers, 35 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating. He's been most effective on the power play, where he's earned eight of his 10 points through 14 contests this season.