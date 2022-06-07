Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal, dished two assists and fired five shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Lehkonen had an assist on Cale Makar's power-play goal in the first period and a Nathan MacKinnon equalizer in the third. In overtime, Lehkonen redirected a Makar shot that Mike Smith saved, only for the Avalanche winger to tuck in the rebound for a 4-0 sweep in the Western Conference Finals. This was Lehkonen's third multi-point effort in the postseason, and he's up to six goals, five helpers, 32 shots on net, 30 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 14 appearances.