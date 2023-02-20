Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots over 21:55 of ice time in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over Edmonton.

Lehkonen redirected J.T. Compher's wrister past Jack Campbell late in the third period to set up overtime. The goal, his 17th, leaves him one shy of the career mark he set as a rookie with Montreal in 2016-17. The top-line winger has points in four straight games.