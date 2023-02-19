Lehkonen had a power-play assist and three shots on goal over 18:17 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Lehkonen battled to keep the puck alive in front of Jordan Binnington and set up Valeri Nichushkin's goal to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. The assist extended Lehkonen's point streak to three games and was his 21st of the season, establishing a new career high in helpers.