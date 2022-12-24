Lehkonen had an assist, three shots on goal and one blocked shot over 24:58 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville.
Lehkonen's third and final shot was tipped in by J.T. Compher and tied the game at two goals apiece with just under five minutes remaining in regulation. He has points in two straight contests and five over six games since returning from an upper-body injury.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Nets goal vs. Montreal•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Gathers helper in loss•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Two points in second game back•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Records shot in return•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Will play against Blues•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Expected back Sunday•