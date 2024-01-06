Lehkonen (neck) participated in Friday's optional skate wearing a regular jersey, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

This was the first time that Lehkonen worked out without the non-contact jersey, although it's unclear if he's ready to take the next step in his recovery or if it was due to it being an optional skate. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar alluded to the forward wanting to take contact and doing all the drills a non-rehabbing player might do. Lehkonen just passed the eight-week mark in what was targeted to be a 10-to-12 week recovery process.