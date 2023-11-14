Lehkonen (upper body) was moved to the long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Lehkonen was already expected to miss multiple weeks but this transaction will guarantee that he doesn't return until at least December. Jonathan Drouin and Tomas Tatar should see some extra playing time in Lehkonen's absence.
