Lehkonen had a team-high five shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot over 19:09 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the jets.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar implemented line changes ahead of the game, but Lehkonen remained on the top line. With the news that Gabriel Landeskog (knee) is set to miss another three months, Lehkonen should retain a top-six role. The Finn has two goals, two assists, 12 shots, six hits and four blocked shots over four contests.