Lehkonen scored two goals on two shots in a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Tueday.

Don't look now, but Lehkonen is tied for second in the NHL in goals with eight (10 games). He also has three assists. And his point streak stands at five games and seven points (five goals, two helpers). But there's a but with Lehkonen that impacts his game on the ice and your trust in him. He has skated in one full season and that's it, and 2018-19 is a long time ago. Still, Lehkonen is worth the gamble because he hops the boards with the Avs' top line at 5v5 and works alongside Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog on the second power-play unit.