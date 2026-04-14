Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Sitting out in Alberta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lehkonen (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Monday's matchup in Edmonton.
Lehkonen plays a very physical game, so he is presumably being rested Monday, as the Avalanche have already locked up the Presidents' Trophy. Ross Colton will slide into a top-six role in Edmonton due to Lehkonen's absence. The Finnish winger can be considered questionable to suit up in the second half of Colorado's back-to-back Tuesday in Calgary.
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