Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots on net in Saturday's 5-1 win over Columbus in Finland. He added one hit and two blocked shots while posting a plus-3 over 18:06 of ice time.

Lehkonen, who opened the season with a two-goal effort Oct. 12, snapped a nine-game goal drought with a first-period marker in his native land. He has seven points through 11 contests, and as a member of the first line and the top power-play unit, the winger is poised for his best NHL season. Lehkonen's 31 points over 82 games in 2018-19 while with Montreal stands as a benchmark.