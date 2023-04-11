Lehkonen (finger) will not play in Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Lehkonen will be shelved for the 15th consecutive game due to his broken finger but appears to be trending in the right direction. The winger will have two more games to get back into the lineup before the postseason. In the meantime, Valeri Nichuskin and Denis Malgin figure to continue serving in second-line roles.