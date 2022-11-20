Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and assisted on a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Capitals. He also contributed three hits over 21:15 of ice time.

Lehkonen closed out the scoring with an unassisted marker late in the third period. It was the third consecutive game with a goal and sixth straight with a point for Lehkonen, who has four goals and three assists during that stretch. With six goals and seven assists through 16 games, he's well on his way to establishing new career highs in all major offensive categories. Nine of his points have come with Colorado a man up.