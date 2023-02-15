Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Lehkonen came into Tuesday with a five-game point drought. That slump came to a close just 50 seconds into the game as he converted on a feed from Nathan MacKinnon. Lehkonen maintained his place on the top line even during the dry spell -- his strong two-way play makes him a great fit in that role. The winger is up to 16 goals, 35 points, 116 shots on net, 68 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 49 outings this season.