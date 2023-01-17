Lehkonen scored a goal on his lone shot and added two hits over 20:13 of ice time in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Lehkonen got it all started six minutes into the first period with a wrister from the top of the circles. It was the second straight game with a tally for Lehkonen, who has four points over the last two contests. Playing on an offensively gifted team like Colorado has lifted Lehkonen's offense. The Finnish winger has 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) over 55 games since being acquired by the Avalanche at the trade deadline last year.