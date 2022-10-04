Lehkonen scored a power-play and an even-strength goal in Monday's 3-1 preseason win over the Stars. He had four shots, one hit and one blocked shot over 19:38 of ice time.

Lehkonen skated on the first line and was used as the wheel man on the power play. These are heady days for the Finn, who signed a five-year contract during the offseason after scoring a Cup-clinching goal in the playoffs. He's in line for a top-six role and power-play minutes on a team loaded with talent around him, something he lacked when toiling for the Canadiens as a bottom-six forward and penalty-kill regular.