Lehkonen broke his finger Monday and will return to Colorado for surgery, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Lehkonen was injured after tallying three points in Monday's win over Montreal. A more clear timeline for his return should be available after the surgery. He'll be out indefinitely until then.
