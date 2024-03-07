Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and had two penalty minutes in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Detroit.

Lehkonen settled into an opening in the slot while defenders were preoccupied with Mikko Rantanen behind the net. He then one-timed Rantanen's feed to score the goal that gave Colorado the lead for good. It was his seventh tally in the last 11 games, during which Lehkonen has 12 points. The move back to the top line has helped the forward regain his scoring touch following a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury.