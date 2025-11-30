Lehkonen notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Lehkonen had a hand in both of Brock Nelson's goals in this big win. With a goal and five assists over his last five outings, Lehkonen is getting in touch with his playmaking side. The 30-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 15 helpers, 64 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-25 rating over 25 contests in 2025-26.