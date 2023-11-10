Lehkonen was taken to a hospital after taking a heavy hit in the second period versus the Kraken on Thursday.
Lehkonen's head hit the glass after a collision with Jamie Oleksiak. The Avalanche's statement added that Lehkonen is responsive, alert and has full mobility, and his trip to the hospital is a precaution. There may not be another update on Lehkonen's status until Friday. The Avalanche play the Blues on Saturday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Practices on first line•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in Wednesday's win•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Leads offense with four points•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Earns power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Nets equalizer Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Fires eight shots in win•