Lehkonen was taken to a hospital after taking a heavy hit in the second period versus the Kraken on Thursday.

Lehkonen's head hit the glass after a collision with Jamie Oleksiak. The Avalanche's statement added that Lehkonen is responsive, alert and has full mobility, and his trip to the hospital is a precaution. There may not be another update on Lehkonen's status until Friday. The Avalanche play the Blues on Saturday.