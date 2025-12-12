Lehkonen scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Lehkonen has scored in back-to-back games and in three of six contests in December. The winger's pace has decreased a bit this month, but it's yet to cost him a spot on the top line. For the season, the 30-year-old has racked up 12 goals, 27 points, 80 shots, 21 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 31 appearances. Lehkonen remains a strong option for fantasy managers due to his placement alongside Nathan MacKinnon.