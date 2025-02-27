Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Lehkonen has three goals and two assists, as well as 15 shots on net, over his last five contests. The winger opened the scoring at 8:54 of the first period, and that was the only tally over the first 40 minutes before the game opened up in the third. Lehkonen is now at 24 goals, 35 points, 106 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 48 appearances. He's surpassed his point total from 45 outings in the 2023-24 regular season, and he has a real chance to aim for the 30-goal and 50-point marks.