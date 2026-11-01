Lehkonen scored two goals on four shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Lehkonen's point streak up up to nine games, and he has nine goals and four assists in that span. Life on the Avalanche's top line is serving the winger well in his contract year. He's scored 12 goals while adding five assists, 28 shots on net, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 14 appearances. No player is good enough to sustain a 42.9 shooting percentage, but it's safe to assume Lehkonen's production won't just fall off a cliff since he's playing alongside one of the best players in the league.