Lehkonen scored two power-play goals on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

Lehkonen is entering a contract year, and he made a big splash in the opener. He's working on the second power-play unit, so it may be tough for him to make a steady impact with the man advantage. That said, Lehkonen also works in the top six regularly, and he began the year alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas. Lehkonen has recorded at least 45 points in three of the last four years, and as long as he can limit time missed due to injuries, he should be able to reach that mark again in 2026-27.