Lehkonen scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Senators.

The 27-year-old led the way in a dominant performance by the Avs, and Lehkonen was one of three Colorado players to find the back of the net twice in the game. While he hasn't fully taken advantage of his top-line placement, he does remain on track for a career-best campaign with 11 goals and 29 points through 38 games.