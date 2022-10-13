Lehkonen had two goals and an assist -- all on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

In addition to skating on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen at even strength, Lehkonen also played on the top power-play unit. The latter assignment led to all of his production in this one, as Lehkonen assisted on Valeri Nichuskin's first-period power-play goal before potting two of his own in the second. With this effort, Lehkonen equaled his power-play goal total from last season, which came in 74 games split between Colorado and Montreal.