Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Tickles twine in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.
Lehkonen netted his third goal in the last four games when he opened the scoring at 12:19 of the first period on a deflection. The 30-year-old winger has four goals over eight outings in December -- it's still a solid level of production, but it doesn't match what he's done earlier in the year. He's at 13 goals, 28 points, 84 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating through 33 contests overall.
