Lehkonen had two assists Saturday in a 5-0 win over Detroit.

Lehkonen continues to pace toward a career season. He has 40 points, including 23 assists, in 53 games this season. His previous best came in 2022-23 when he put up 51 points in 64 games. Lehkonen's scoring has slowed lately, though -- he has two goals, four assists and 25 shots in his last 12 games. He continues to skate with the NHL's goal leader, Nathan MacKinnon, at even strength, and that will give him plenty of opportunities to put up points.