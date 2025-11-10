Lehkonen scored twice on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Lehkonen twice gave the Avalanche a lead in the third period, though neither one stuck. Prior to Sunday, the winger had been limited to three assists over his last six games. Lehkonen is up to six goals, nine helpers, 43 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-13 rating across 16 appearances. As long as he's seeing top-six minutes and power-play time, he has plenty of potential to be an impact player on offense.