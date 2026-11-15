Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Lehkonen assisted on Brock Nelson's first-period goal before restoring Colorado's two-goal advantage with his 15th tally of the season early in the third. The winger delivered against his former team while helping compensate for the absences of Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) and Cale Makar (lower body). With both stars sidelined, Lehkonen should remain a focal point of Colorado's offense, strengthening his fantasy outlook. He's up to 21 points (15 goals, six assists) in 20 games this season.