Lehkonen scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Lehkonen put the Avalanche ahead in the second period and set up J.T. Compher's game-winning tally in the third. This was Lehkonen's second game back after he missed three with an upper-body injury. The Avalanche's depleted roster has allowed Lehkonen to see top-line minutes recently. The winger is certainly worthy of the role -- he has eight goals, 20 points, 58 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating in 24 appearances, and he sees time in all situations.