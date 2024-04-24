Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Lehkonen has opened the playoffs with a pair of multi-point efforts. The 28-year-old's tally tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, and he helped out on Josh Manson's marker just before the end of the frame. Lehkonen remains in a second line role, but he's proving he can be effective there as a clutch scorer. He had six points over seven outings last postseason, so it's not unusual to see him put up offense in bunches.