Lehkonen (upper body) will not play Friday against the Rangers, per the NHL's media site.
While Lehkonen is considered day-to-day, he'll miss his third straight game Friday. The 27-year-old's next chance to suit up will be Sunday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Is day-to-day•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Won't play Monday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Finds back of net in win•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Point streak up to nine games•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Adds another two assists•