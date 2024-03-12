Lehkonen (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Flames, according to Marc Moser of Altitude Sports.
Lehkonen hasn't been feeling well since Sunday. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Wednesday's contest in Vancouver. Lehkonen has registered 11 goals, 22 points and 71 shots on net over 30 appearances this season.
