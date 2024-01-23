Lehkonen (neck) will be available to speak with the media Wednesday, a sign that he'll return for that night's game against Washington, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Lehkonen participated as contact-eligible once again at Monday's practice and looks poised to end a 35-game stretch during which he was idled by injury. "He's so valuable for us in all situations," Colorado assistant coach Nolan Pratt said. "Five-on-five, powerplay, penalty kill, so we're hopeful. He's taking strides every day, so hopefully he's back." Lehkonen skated on a line with Ryan Johansen and Andrew Cogliano, which has operated as the third line lately. It makes sense the team would want to allot Lehkonen lighter minutes to start.
