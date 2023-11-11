Coach Jared Bednar said Saturday that Lehkonen (upper body) will be out for weeks, according to Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950.

Lehkonen hit his head on the glass Thursday via a hit from Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak. The Avalanche will have a tough time replacing Lehkonen, who fit in quite well with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Lehkonen has three goals and eight points in 12 games this season.