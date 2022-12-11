Lehkonen (upper body) will return to the lineup Sunday against St. Louis,Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Lehkonen is slated to play alongside Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin in his return Sunday. He missed the past three games with what was reportedly a concussion. Lehkonen has registered seven goals, 18 points, 55 shots on net, 19 blocks and 25 hits in 22 appearances this season.