Lehkonen (lower body) won't suit up Sunday against the Ducks, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Lehkonen will wrap up the regular season with 27 goals, 45 points and a plus-36 rating across 69 appearances. He hasn't scored since March 10, but he'll have some time to recover from his lower-body injury ahead of the playoffs, which begin Saturday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Logs helper in Thursday's win•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Posts assist Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Breaks deadlock Monday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Hands out two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Tallies in Wednesday's win•