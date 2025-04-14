Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lehkonen (lower body) won't suit up Sunday against the Ducks, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Lehkonen will wrap up the regular season with 27 goals, 45 points and a plus-36 rating across 69 appearances. He hasn't scored since March 10, but he'll have some time to recover from his lower-body injury ahead of the playoffs, which begin Saturday.

More News