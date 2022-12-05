Lehkonen (upper body) won't play Monday versus Philadelphia, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Lehkonen, who was injured Saturday against Boston, is listed as day-to-day. His availability for Wednesday's rematch versus the Bruins hasn't been determined yet. Lehkonen has amassed seven goals and 18 points in 22 games this year. Alex Newhook is projected to fill in on the top line with Lehkonen unavailable.