Lehkonen (illness) will miss his second straight game when the Avalanche face Vancouver on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Lehkonen has 11 goals and 22 points in 30 outings in 2023-24. The 28-year-old might still be an option Saturday versus Edmonton. Once he's healthy enough to play, Lehkonen will probably serve in a top-six capacity and on the first power-play unit. His eventual return would also likely result in Brandon Duhaime's role being diminished.