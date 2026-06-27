Avalanche's Axel Elofsson: Final pick of Round 4

Elofsson was the 128th overall pick by Colorado in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Elofsson is without a doubt one of the most talented defenders available in this year's draft. He dominated the Swedish Jr. league to the tune of 41 points in 32 games this past season. At times, Elofsson can look like a forward out there. He's extremely elusive and possesses both a huge shot and the ability to skate the puck out of his own zone. Elofsson has the skill to quarterback a No. 1 power-play unit at the NHL level, but there are drawbacks. For starters, he's 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds. As one would guess with a rearguard that size, Elofsson's defensive zone play is a work in progress. Still, NHL clubs should be drafting for upside and Elofsson has about as much of that as you can find at this stage of the draft.